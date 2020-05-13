Man strolls naked through apartment complex, police report

HYDE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police responded to a call about a man taking off his clothes and walking around through a local apartment complex on Tuesday night, leading to the arrest of an Altoona man for warrants in Lancaster.

Police report that they were called to an apartment complex on Susquehanna Avenue in Hyde when they noticed a suspicious car outside of the complex, believe it was related to the call they received.

They ultimately made contact with Jesse Kitko, 36, of Hyde, who was the man removing his clothes inside the complex. He was determined to be under the influence of several controlled substances.

Police say that during the investigation, they discovered a man in the car outside of the complex was Justen Davis, 31, of Altoona. It was then found that Davis had an active warrant out of Lancaster as well as having a prohibited weapon and drug paraphernalia.

Davis was taken into custody and housed in Clearfield County Jail.

Kitko was placed in Clearfield County Jail until he was sober and was released.