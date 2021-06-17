Caught on camera: Man allegedly steals bunk bed, mattress from Cambria County Wal-Mart

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police need help to identify a suspect who stole a bunk bed and mattress from the Richland Walmart.

The man caught on camera is being accused of stealing a bunk bed and mattress from the Richland Wal-Mart in Cambria County.

The Richland Township Police Department said the theft occurred Wednesday, June 16, at approximately 9 p.m.

It’s reported the suspect drives a 2005 Hyundai Elantra either tan or gray in color.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person involved is asked to contact the Richland Township Police Department through Cambria 911 at 814-472-2100.

They ask you do not post the information.

You can also submit an anonymous tip on Cambria County Crime Watch’s website.