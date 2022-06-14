CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollsopple man is being accused of stealing $100,000 in cash from his former employer and then using it to pay for a Dodge pickup truck.

Zachary Thomas Blank, 28, allegedly broke into a used car dealership in Johnstown and took $100,000 in $100 bills and a gun from an office desk drawer, according to charges filed. The owner told the Stonycreek Township Police Department that he suspected Blank was involved.

The owner explained to police that Blank had worked there for a short time, and he would have known the code for the alarm and would have known the cash was kept in the desk drawer. Police noted the office did not appear ransacked, and only the contents of the drawer were missing.

On May 30, a witness spotted Blank’s red four-door Chevrolet Cruze parked at a church next to the dealership around 11 p.m., according to the police report. He left shortly after the witness said an alarm was sounded. The witness managed to get video of Blank’s vehicle as he was leaving and showed police.

Surveillance video from the church also reportedly caught Blank pulling into the parking lot. It also showed him getting back into his car around 30 minutes later while holding a flashlight.

Then on June 4, police noted Blank was caught on the church’s surveillance again around 10 p.m. parked in the same spot. He left after about 20 minutes while holding a flashlight. A security technician told police the alarm panel was tripped that night and canceled when the proper alarm code was entered.

Blank’s social media showed the same red four-door Chevrolet Cruze that was caught on video during the time the burglary is reported to have occurred, according to the affidavit.

On June 6, Blank purchased a 2015 white Dodge Ram truck for $28,000 from Laurel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Police were told he paid for the truck in all $100 bills.

Blank is lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $200,000 cash bail. Police charged him with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

His preliminary hearing is slated for June 22.