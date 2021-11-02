Man stabbed by child of woman he was strangling in Windber home, police report

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is facing charges after police say he was stabbed by the son of a woman he was allegedly strangling and threatening to kill in her Windber home Monday evening.

Brandon McAllister, 32, is charged with burglary, strangulation, and other misdemeanor charges after allegedly breaking into the woman’s home Monday night, Oct. 1.

Police were first called to Sheetz on Graham Avenue for a report of a man that was stabbed and having trouble breathing. He was identified as McAllister.

Through the investigation, McAllister told police there was an altercation leading to him being stabbed. After getting the woman’s name and finding her at her home, they were told that McAllister had broken into her house through a second floor window, using a six foot ladder to get in. When she found him in her bathtub, he began to strangle her and yelling “I’ll kill you,” she also told police.

In an attempt to help while McAllister kept hitting the woman, her underage son eventually grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed McAllister twice in the back, according to the police report. The fight then stopped and he left the home and ended up at Sheetz where an employee tried to help control the bleeding.

McAllister appeared to be under the influence, noting that he was nodding in and out while police questioned him at Sheetz. He was then taken to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital.

Brandon McAllister was placed in Somerset County Prison, unable to post $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.