Man shoves pregnant wife, pulls knife before fleeing scene

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who assaulted his 27-week pregnant wife, pulled a knife on her, then left the home.

Police report that Cory Williams, 24, had allegedly grabbed his pregnant wife by the stomach and pushed her against a wall, she told police, before pulling a knife on her.

Police arrived at the house on March 26, just after 8 p.m. and found that Williams had left the residence.

Police report that a warrant was issued for Williams’ arrest.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call State police.