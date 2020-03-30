Man shoves pregnant wife, pulls knife before fleeing scene

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who assaulted his 27-week pregnant wife, pulled a knife on her, then left the home.

Police report that Cory Williams, 24, had allegedly grabbed his pregnant wife by the stomach and pushed her against a wall, she told police, before pulling a knife on her.

Police arrived at the house on March 26, just after 8 p.m. and found that Williams had left the residence.

Police report that a warrant was issued for Williams’ arrest.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call State police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss