Man ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by vehicle in Altoona

A liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant killed six people Thursday, with multiple others taken to the hospital, officials said. (Getty Images)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was seriously injured Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in the Juniata section of Altoona, police report.

While details are limited at this time, Altoona Police report that the 69-year-old pedestrian was hit by the vehicle around 7:13 p.m. on the 700 block on N. 4th Avenue. Police say the man was “seriously injured” in the accident.

No other details have been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed as of this writing.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to keep you up to date with the latest.