Man sentenced for using crossbow to threaten two CYS caseworkers

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Meyersdale man was sentenced to serve six to 23 months in the Somerset County Jail on Monday after threatening to shoot two caseworkers with a crossbow.

Jamie Wayne Miller, 36, of Scratch Hill Road, pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering another person in October of 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, two caseworkers with CYS went to Miller’s house to conduct an unannounced home visit to check on the well-being of the children living there. After being invited in, Miller reportedly became irritated by their presence.

Miller then told the caseworkers that he doesn’t like CYS and wish they would leave him and his family alone. He then retrieved a cocked and loaded crossbow from the kitchen table and began pointing it at the caseworkers while verbally assaulting them.

The caseworkers left the home and on November 7, 2018, Miller admitted to police that he had a cocked crossbow but claims it wasn’t loaded and he never pointed it at either caseworker.