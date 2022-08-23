SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man armed with a BB gun accused of robbing Winning Wayz in Meyersdale was jailed shortly after a witness found him pumping gas at a nearby Sheetz.

On Aug. 21 around 1 p.m., 41-year-old Brandon Thomas, of Berlin, allegedly walked into Winning Wayz, a game room with PA Game of Skillz machines, dressed head-to-toe in black with what witnesses described as a black semi-auto pistol, according to court documents. He told the worker and customers that “this is a stick up” and demanded money, police noted.

A worker told police he gave Thomas the key to the money lockbox, and Thomas grabbed $337. Another witness alleged he saw Thomas take off toward Dale Street, get into a black Jeep Patriot, and drive away.

The owner of Winning Wayz asked a man to go check on the employee, and while he was en route, he noticed Thomas’s Jeep parked at a gas pump at a nearby Sheetz. So, he pulled in to confront the armed robber.

As Thomas was coming out of Sheetz, the man confronted him and asked where the money was at. Thomas opened the hatch to his Jeep, grabbed a Yoplait GoGurt box, and handed it over. Police were told the cash was stored in the box. Thomas then gave the man his PA ID before driving off, according to the affidavit. The man returned the money to Winning Wayz afterward.

Police found Thomas at the 3900 block of Cumberland Highway and arrested him. Thomas told officers that he threw his gun out the window on Route 219 southbound near the Meyersdale exit. Police did find the gun, and they discovered it was actually a BB handgun.

Police charged Thomas with felony counts of robbery and aggravated assault as well as minor counts of theft, receiving stolen property, simple assault, terroristic threats and possession of a weapon. Thomas also faces summary charges, including depositing waste on a highway, harassment, disorderly conduct, and driving with a suspended license.

Thomas is lodged in Somerset County Prison in lieu of his $50,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 25.