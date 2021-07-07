Man returns to hit and run scene with tractor, leads police on pursuit in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from a hit and run only to return with a tractor to tow his car and then leading police on a short chase over the 4th of July weekend.

Scott Sivits, 45, of Sipesville, reportedly hit a car around 3 a.m. July 3 on 2nd Street in Lincoln Township and fled the scene. While responding to the call, police state that the victim called back to report that Sivits returned to the scene with a tractor and was trying to pull his vehicle with it.

Upon arrival, troopers report that Sivits tried to flee the scene again. After a short foot pursuit, they were able to take him into custody. Sivits was then found with suspected meth on him.

A search of the car turned up multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Sivits was placed under arrest for DUI, attempt to flee, firearms not to be possessed without a license and other various charges. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 17. He’s currently in Somerset County Prison, unable to post $50,000 bail.

