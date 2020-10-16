Man resisted troopers after reaching for gun during traffic stop on I-99

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man struggled with two state troopers in one of the lanes of Interstate 99 after he reached for his glove box where a .45 caliber handgun was stashed, state police allege.

It was Thursday at about 4 p.m. when a state trooper stopped 21-year-old Fodie Camara, of Philadelphia, on northbound I-99 in Taylor Township, Centre County. For driving 94 mph in a 70-mph zone, according to charges filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Allen W. Sinclair.

The trooper walked up to the passenger side of Camara’s 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, smelled marijuana and asked for his license and vehicle documents. When the trooper asked Camara what he was smoking, Camara said he wasn’t smoking. On the front passenger seat, the trooper reported they could see “a large, glass smoking device” along with smoke inside the car.

Camara didn’t give the trooper permission to search the car, so the trooper told him he would conduct a probable cause search once another trooper arrived.

When the second trooper arrived, both officers walked up to the driver’s side of the car to ask Camara to step out, but he refused. State police allege Camara refused several commands to get out of the car and when he reached for the glove compartment, the troopers pulled him out.

A .45 caliber handgun was later found in the glove compartment, according to state police.

Camara then struggled with the troopers in the right travel lane of northbound I-99 as vehicles passed by. After the troopers got Camara in custody, he was driven to Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College for a medical check and blood draw.

When they arrived at the hospital, Camara continued to resist the troopers and while he was being led into an examination room, he allegedly head-butted one of the officers.

Camara was arraigned Friday on felony charges of aggravated assault, illegal possession of a gun, and carrying a firearm without a license along with misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bail was set at $150,000 cash with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 28 in Centre County Central Court.