Man allegedly points gun at mother

Local News

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Blair County arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at his mother and fiance.

WTAJ has learned Tyler Knepp Junior, 29, had an argument with his mother and fiance about where his brothers’ gun was.

Knepp found the weapon in his brothers’ bedroom ejected the magazine and chambered round and pointed it at his mother and her fiance.

Logan Township Police were called as Knepp fled, but was detained by officers near the 6th Avenue home.

Knepp was charged with terroristic threats.

His bail is set at $35,000.

