SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Somerset County man has pleaded guilty to charges after using a dog shock collar and pepper spray on children in 2020, according to the charges filed.

According to Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar, John W. Bailey, 34, of Sipesville, pleaded guilty to one count each of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

In July 2020, state police received a Childline report about Bailey putting a shock collar on a child and turning it up to 100, then chasing him around the house, state police noted. In another interview with a child at the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center, state police were told that Bailey would be physical and cause them pain.

State police were also told that Bailey would call the children “p******” if they would get upset after he would beat them, according to the criminal complaint.

State police then proceeded to conduct interviews over the course of two weeks with multiple children who told police that Bailey used the shock collar on different parts of their bodies and that he also would pepper spray them in the eyes. One of the children even described the feeling as if “his eyes were on fire,” state police noted.

On Aug. 29, 2020, Bailey was interviewed by state police and claimed that everything was false, even telling the police “how good of a guy he is”. When asked if he ever brought his department-issued pepper spray home from the Somerset County Jail, he told police he did but nothing happened with it, state police noted.

After state police told Baily they felt he was being deceptive, Baily did admit to using the shock collar on the children but did not admit to pepper spraying them, according to court documents.

On July 15, Bailey pleaded guilty to one count each of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

Metzgar praised the work of her office and the cooperation of the victims to get Bailey convicted. “My office worked with the victims to achieve a conviction that they approved of without requiring the children to testify, yet serious enough to remain on his criminal record.”

Bailey is scheduled to be sentenced on September 29.