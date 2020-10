CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a child.

57-year-old Thomas Alterio from Spring Mills did not deny having sexual contact with the child last August. He claims she exposed herself to him and initiated the contact.

Alterio plead guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and corruption of minors. The Centre County DA’s office plans to push for a 4-to-8 year sentence for Alterio.