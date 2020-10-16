Man pleads guilty to rape, attempted homicide of Blair County child

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Friday, the Blair County District Attorney’s Office announced that Ferdy Crutcher, 46, Altoona pleaded guilty to all charges brought against him in the kidnapping, rape, and attempted homicide of a Blair County Child.

The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 11, 2019, when Altoona Police responded to a report of a 15- month-old missing from his home at approximately 4:00 a.m. Police and residents immediately searched the area and found the severely injured child in a nearby alley.

An extensive investigation by the Altoona Police Department was conducted in conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab, Blair County Children and Family Services, and the Blair County Children’s Advocacy Center leading to the arrest of Crutcher.

There is a press conference scheduled for 3:00 p.m., Friday with Blair County District Attorney, Pete Weeks. WTAJ will have the live stream.