Man pleads guilty to murder of wife, stepdaughter in Bedford County

Original newscast video – Nov. 1, 2019

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Paris man who killed his wife and stepdaughter in 2019 has pleaded guilty in Bedford County Court.

Benjamin Figard, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder on Friday as part of a plea deal where he will spend the rest of his life in state prison without the possibility of parole, Bedford County District Attorney Lesly Childers-Potts said.

Figard shot his wife in the basement of their New Paris home before he shot his 12-year-old stepdaughter in the living room on Oct. 31, 2019, and then called 911 to confess to what he had done, according to state police.

“These cases are never easy,” Childers said in a statement. “They take an emotional toll on everyone involved in the process. I am happy that we are getting closer to the point where there may be some closure for the family. Throughout the negotiations process, my office has stayed in touch with the family of the victims, hoping we could reach a resolution that the family would be satisfied with. After many discussions, the agreement that was reached with the defense is a disposition that we all agreed on.”

Figard remains in Bedford County Prison to await sentencing by President Judge Travis Livengood on April 26.