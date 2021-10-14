Man pleads guilty in making false statements to multiple firearms dealers in 2019

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Johnstown man pleaded guilty to charges of making false statements to multiple federally licensed firearms dealers in 2019, officials say.

Paul Williams Jr., 27, purchased firearms on July 6 and then December 14 from Gander Outdoors, Sporting Goods Discovers and Dunham’s Sports. He told the dealers that he was buying them for himself when he was actually purchasing them for someone else.

Williams pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced to one day in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms lead the investigation.