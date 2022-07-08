CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Gallitzin man pleaded guilty to charges Friday morning after a 2021 deadly motorcycle crash.

David Kelly Myers, 58, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, DUI and a traffic violation after a woman was killed when she was stuck under his crashed motorcycle.

Although his sentencing is scheduled for August 22, he voluntarily agreed to start his sentence on Friday.

ORIGINAL STORIES:

Sierra K. Farabaugh, a 21-year-old passenger on Myers’s Harley Davidson, died on June 20, 2021 after both she and Myers were thrown from his motorcycle and she became pinned under it. She died of asphyxiation, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.

District Attorney Gregory J. Neugebauer has not revealed what he’d like Myers’s sentence to be, but he did show sentiment towards Farabaugh’s family.

“This is a tragic incident that took the life of a young woman way too soon,” Neugebauer said in a statement. “Myers has accepted responsibility, and will serve a period of incarceration. We have been in contact with, and sought the input of, Sierra’s family throughout this process. They have been forthright and open with the Commonwealth, and they are in our thoughts and prayers. While nothing can bring Sierra back, we hope that the resolution of this case brings some closure for her loved ones.”

Farabaugh’s mother Lisa Chamberlain attended the hearing on Friday with a framed picture of her daughter and was hoping for a sentencing that day. She said the court scheduled the sentencing for August as it was running behind schedule that day.

Chamberlain said describing her daughter was “hard to put into words.”

“She was an angel,” Chamberlain said. “Everybody looked up to her. She cared about people so much. She did a lot of things for people in her short time. It was just a great loss to the whole world.”

She added community support has helped her get through a difficult time.

“People we don’t even know have stepped up and helped our family,” Chamberlain said. “Hundreds and hundreds of people [are] reaching out to us and sending us gifts and doing things. When you think there’s no hope left in the world, there are some nice people that have helped us out, and we’re thankful for that.”