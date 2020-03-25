Man placed back in Centre County Jail moments after being released

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Rockview have arrested a man shortly after he was released from Centre County Jail.
Police report that 44-year-old Donald Hunter of Philipsburg was released from the jail on March 18 at 10:30 a.m. and proceeded to walk across the street to Rutter’s.
Police say that Hunter began calling 911 and demanding to have State Police give him a ride home.
Hunter reportedly drank a 24oz bottle of corona extra, Nyquil, and soda, and also ate beef jerky without paying for anything.
Hunter was taken back into custody for retail theft and disorderly conduct for tying up an emergency line. He was placed back in Centre County Jail