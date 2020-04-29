Man pistol-whipped motel employee, fled scene, Troopers report

BREEZEWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Bedford are searching for a Hollidaysburg man who they say got into a fight with a motel employee who asked him to leave before pistol-whipping him several times and leaving the scene.

Police report that they are searching for Wayne Edward Clark, 47, of Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

According to the report, on April 26, an employee of the Breezewood Motel went to a person’s room to ask them to leave due to it being past their checkout time.

The employee told police that the patron was gone, but a white man identified as Wayne Clark was in the room instead. The employee reportedly asked Clark to leave before Clark pulled a gun and pointed it at the employee.

The report states that the motel employee attempted to disarm Clark and they got into a scuffle before Clark pistol-whipped the man several times. The employee was able to disarm Clark and then ran from the room to call 911.

Clark fled the scene on a dark blue and white Harley Davidson.

State Police ask for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wayne Edward Clark to call PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133.