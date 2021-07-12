Police: Man lured into Cambria County hotel, threatened to be shot by AR-15

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a Cambria County man faces charges after allegedly pointing an AR-15 at a man’s face and threatening to shoot him at a hotel in Ebensburg.

On July 11 around 9 p.m., Cambria Township police responded to a report of a weapons incident at the Red Carpet Inn, according to the criminal complaint.

Once police arrived at the parking lot, they met with the man who explained that he had gone to the hotel after his ex-girlfriend asked to meet to return personal items he still had. The man said she promised sex and $450 in return.

When she invited him into the hotel room, 30-year-old Jesse Lee Lamer, of Mineral Point, allegedly came from the bathroom with the rifle.

The man told police it was at this point he retreated to the parking lot and called 911.

Police detained Lamar as well as the man’s ex-girlfriend. Lamer told police the AR-15 was under the bed. However, he said he never pointed it at the man and that it was not loaded.

Lamer gave police consent to search the room, the complaint noted.

Police found the AR-15 that was registered to Lamer in addition to two magazines. One was empty, and the other contained eleven .223 caliber rounds.

Additionally, police found several pieces of drug paraphernalia throughout the room and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Lamer is being charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and possession of a controlled substance/drug paraphernalia.

He is confined to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of the $25,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is slated for July 20.