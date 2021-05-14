Johnstown man linked two women’s disappearances arrested after threatening a woman’s life

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing charges after police say he threatened a woman at a bus terminal.

Brian Giles, 45, of Johnstown, had reportedly threatened the woman twice at the downtown CamTran bus terminal. Once April 29 and then again May 5. The woman told the Johnstown Police Department that Giles had blamed her for a recent arrest.

Police noted that due to recent years and the mysterious death and disappearance of women associated with Giles, the victim feared for her life and went to Johnstown police to file a complaint.

In regard to the missing woman, Sgt. Detective Cory Adams said he searched Giles’ apartment on Franklin Street Friday, May 14, around 10 a.m.

Adams could not confirm any evidence that was found, but he did confirm that Giles is a person of interest in regard to the disappearance of 43-year-old Jilly Todaro, who has been missing since December 2020.

Giles and Todaro were in a relationship at the time of her disappearance, Adams said.

Giles is currently facing charges of terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct charges.

He is confined to the Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $10,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.