Man leads troopers on chase after robbery in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Carrolltown man is facing numerous charges after state police say he broke into a family member’s home in Cambria County and threatened them with a knife and baseball bat.

Vincent James Barrett, 34 reportedly broke into the family member’s home along Oil Tank Hill Road in Barr Township on Sept. 16. A little after 3 p.m., the family member returned home and found Barrett in the kitchen attempting to steal a Playstation 4 headset and other equipment.

Troopers say Barrett pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the family member along with another family member the homeowner called after finding Barrett in the kitchen. Barrett then stole $200 in cash from the kitchen table and fled to his nearby residence.

Upon arriving at his residence, Barrett allegedly grabbed an aluminum baseball bat and threatened to kill the two family members before state police were dispatched. He then lead troopers on a foot pursuit into a wooded area but was eventually caught in a nearby driveway, according to state police.

Barrett was placed in the Cambria County Prison on outstanding arrest warrants. He’s charged with felony counts of robbery, burglary, criminal trespass, misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, theft, resisting arrest, and summary counts of harassment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.