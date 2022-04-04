CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man is dead after crashing his car in Centre County, rolling it onto its side Monday afternoon.

Ferguson Township Police responded to the scene and said the man was believed to have drive off of W. Gateway Road in Ferguson Township. He drove across the field only to re-enter the road past a sharp curve, causing the car to roll on its side.

As of now, police believe the accident is the result of a medical emergency. They said there were no signs of the car attempting to stop after exiting the roadway.

There was also a dog in the car with the driver. Police said the dog was ok.

The name of the driver has not been released as police are attempting to locate his family.

Police are still investigating.