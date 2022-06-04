SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A West Mifflin man is dead and another person was flown to the hospital after an ATV crash occurred early Saturday morning in Somerset County, according to state police.

Ethan Leskovitz, 21, was driving his Polaris Sportsman 570 on Christner Road in Elk Lick Township at 12:11 a.m. when he lost control and went off road hitting a tree, according to the crash report.

Leskovitz was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was flown to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, state police said.