Man killed in morning car accident in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford man was killed in a car accident Monday morning after hitting a tree with his vehicle.

Brian Marsh, 65, was traveling north on Evitts Creek Road near Watson Pond in Cumberland Valley Township before 6:30 a.m. when his 2001 Volvo S40 left the side of the roadway for an unknown reason, according to Bedford State Police. Marsh’s vehicle then came back onto the road and crossed over to the other side where it struck a tree head-on.

The vehicle came to a rest after making contact with a second tree while facing the opposite direction. Marsh reportedly sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by the Bedford County Coroner.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.