Man killed in domestic dispute in Cambria Township home, PSP investigating

CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Cambria County are investigating a domestic dispute at a Cambria Township home that left one man dead.

Troopers say Cambria Township Police were called to the home along Fairlane Road on Friday evening just after 6 p.m. to a domestic related assault that was in progress.

Upon arriving on scene, Police say they discovered a 21 year old man of Summerhill with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees.

Family members of the victim were present during the incident, and are currently being interviewed by investigators. Police say they also recovered a firearm from the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released by State Police, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

This case is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police in conjunction with the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, the Cambria County Coroner’s Office, and the Cambria Township Police Department. Forensic units have also been called to the scene to assist as well.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.