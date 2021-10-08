Troopers: Man killed in Cameron County motorcycle crash

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cameron County Coronor was called Thursday after a Lebanon County man was killed in a motorcycle crash.

State police say Bruce Weaver, 51 of Myerstown was riding south on Ridge Road in Lumber Township when his 2013 Suzuki DR650 left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Emergency crews out of Emporium were dispatched to the scene around 5:39 p.m. where Weaver was located and later pronounced deceased by county coroner Ted Walters.

Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet.

