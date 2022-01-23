Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is dead after state police say he was ejected from his vehicle early Sunday morning in Bedford County.

According to the report, at about 3:55 a.m. 61-year-old William Bostic of Bedford was driving on Hartley Road in Snake Springs Township when he went off-road and hit a tree. After hitting the tree, the car spun back onto the road.

Bostic was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt according to the report.