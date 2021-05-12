Man jailed after throwing punches in road rage incident

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police have a man in custody after they say a road rage crash turned into an assault on a woman driver Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, they arrived at the scene on Route 322 in Clearfield around 4:30 p.m. A man in his late 30s was driving a vehicle that had flipped onto its roof after ramming a woman in a road rage incident.

Police said the man was able to get out of his car before they arrived and started to punch the woman. The two reportedly didn’t know each other.

The woman is in stable condition while the man has been placed in jail, facing numerous charges. An official statement will be released by police later today.

