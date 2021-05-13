Man jailed after police chase in Clearfield, Cambria counties

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is in prison after police say he led them on a chase through two counties, crashed, and then tried to escape on foot in April.

According to the report, 39-year-old Troy Bingaman of Hastings was driving through Clearfield County on April 17 when Pa Troopers attempted to stop him. He attempted to flee, starting a chase with troopers that ended in Cambria County.

Bingaman crashed his pick-up truck on Pine Street in Elder Township. That’s when he attempted to flee from state troopers on foot before being caught a short distance from the crash.

Troopers discovered that Bingaman had warrants out for his arrest from Indiana County. He was transported to Indiana County Prison and is facing charges for this incident as well.