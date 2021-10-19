Man jailed after breaking into Skymart store in Huntingdon County, stole cigarettes, scratch-offs

Police officer making an arrest, escorting a young man in handcuffs toward the back seat of his police car, at night.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man was locked up after police say he broke into a Skymart in Warrior’s Mark, causing thousands in damage, and making off with thousands in merchandise and cash.

Tyler Parson, 24, is sitting in Huntingdon County Prison after he reportedly cut the power to the Skymart building on Oct. 4 and gained access through the roof. In the process of the burglary, Parson caused $8,000 in damages to the roof, vents, and even the freezer.

While inside of the store, Parson stole $1,100 worth of cigarettes, $320 in scratch-off lottery tickets, a grinder, Addall energy box, Champs vape cartridge, Kratom shot box and $4,7000 in US currency, totaling a value of $6,975.

Parson was later caught and taken into custody. HE was unable to post $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.