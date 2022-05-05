CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Vintondale man was jailed Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a deadly robbery attempt in the West End area of Johnstown.

In January 2021, two men — 27-year-old Dashawn Green and 19-year-old Noah Turous — attempted to rob a known drug dealer, 29-year-old Dionte Jones, at the 100 block of C Street, according to state police. However, as the two were running from the home, police say Jones shot Green in the head in the street, killing him. Turous got away.

19-year-old Noah Turous

27-year-old Dionte Jones

Green’s body was found by a PennDOT employee days later discarded on Mulligan Hill Road in Indiana County, as seen below:

Mulligan Hill Road in West Wheatfield Township.

Charges were previously filed against three people: Jones, the alleged shooter, as well as 24-year-old Janayah Precious Smith and 58-year-old Joyce Ann Smith, who are accused of helping Jones hide the body.

24-year-old Janayah Precious Smith

58-year-old Joyce Smith

New charges have now been brought against Turous, Green’s accomplice in the alleged robbery attempt.

Witnesses involved in the investigation told troopers that Green was assisted in the robbery attempt by a “young teenage drug addict” described as a “skinny white fiend,” according to the affidavit.

Investigators gathered surveillance video from homes along C Street, and in one of them, troopers noted they heard 7 gunshots. A few moments later, they saw what they described as a young, thin and small stature white man in the frame. He was later identified as Turous.

Police spoke with an informant who told them Turous was known to sell heroin. The informant also reported that during a drug deal at the end of January, Turous mentioned that he was there when the shooting happened.

Based on the evidence as well as witness testimonies, Turous was arraigned Wednesday on robbery, burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person charges.

Turous is lodged in Cambria County Prison with bail at 10 percent of $60,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18 before Magisterial District Judge Michael J. Musulin.