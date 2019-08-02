Man intentionally causes a crash

SOMERSET COUNTY (WTAJ) — A man from Somerset County is facing multiple charges after causing a crash on Lincoln Highway in Stoystown.

The incident happened on July 7.

William Stephens of Boswell is accused of intentionally swerving an ATV in front of Luke Claycomb, also of Boswell.

Stephens actions, forced Claycomb and himself to crash.

The ATV Stephens was driving was reported stolen back in 2015.



Stephens is now facing charges of receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, and aggravated assault.