HUSTON TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Around 2:20 pm today, crews responded to a motorcycle accident on the 5000 block of South Eagle Valley Road in Huston Township.

Rockview State Police says the man suffered a laceration to his head and was transported to the hospital.

Police also say the man wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash. We will update as more information comes available.