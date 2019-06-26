Man injured after train hits farm tractor

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is injured after he was hit by a train while crossing railroad tracks on a tractor.

Crews were called around 11 a.m. to Neal Road off of Miller Road between the Perry Township, Jefferson County and North Mahoning Township, Indiana County line.

Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief Tim Fetterhoff said crews had trouble finding the crash.

They were first dispatched to Miller Road in Perry Township.

“When we came up on the train tracks at Miller Road, we had no idea which way the locomotive was traveling,” Fetterhoff said.

A firefighter was able to locate the crash and the man was flown to the hospital for his injuries.

“It gets your adrenaline pumping because you’re always taught about the golden hour,” Fetterhoff said. “The faster you find the patient, the better off it is for the patient themselves. We had people scrambling both ways trying to locate the patient.”

State police are investigating the incident.