Man in underwear cited for underage drinking in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 20-year-old was cited after Lawrence Township Police found him standing on a bridge in only his underwear before leading them on a foot chase.

Police report that Matthew Ryan of Clearfield was walking down Old Erie Pike in just his underwear when residents called to report the man. Police arrived to find him standing on the edge of Hogback bridge just after 5 a.m. on Monday May 25, 2020.

When he saw police, he reportedly ran through a nearby field and jumped into a river.

Officers were able to find Ryan on Carbon Mine Road where they had to enter a foot chase before finally catching him in the woods.

Ryan was housed in Clearfield County Jail due to his intoxicated levels and was cited for public intoxication and underage drinking.