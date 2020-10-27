Man in recovery uses ICU experiences to help those with addiction

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At just 10 years old, Drew Neel started experimenting with drugs, saying he used “whatever, whenever.” 15 years later, he hit a breaking point.

“The last straw was honestly…I woke up and didn’t necessarily have the drive to do the things that were necessary to get more drugs that day,” he said.

That, along with a message from his mom a month earlier, was the push he needed.

“She said, ‘Don’t call me unless it’s for a ride to rehab’,” Drew said.

She took Drew to treatment that day. He’s now nine and a half years sober.

“I’m able to be a father, and a husband, and a son, and a friend, and an employee, and a supervisor, and all of those things are based off the confidence and respect that I have within myself,” Drew said.

For the past two years, Drew has worked as a Certified Recovery Specialist Supervisor at UPMC Altoona’s Emergency Department, offering patients treatment options at Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships.

“I’m able to offer the opportunity to the people that might’ve been in the exact same situation I was and feeling as lost as I was at that point in time,” he said.

Telling them that there’s no time like the present to make the change and accept the help.

“If you think that you might be willing or ready at this point in time, and you’ve already seen me 15 times throughout year, come back. don’t stop coming back until we figure something out,” he said.

Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships is available 24/7 by call or text.