Man in custody for warrant on alleged domestic abuse, resisted arrest in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Philadelphia man is now behind bars after police say he assaulted officers and resisted arrest after he was handcuffed by police for an existing warrant relating to an alleged domestic assault in July.

Andre Debnam, 42, had a warrant out for his arrest after he showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Johnstown during the month of July and grabbed her arm too hard when she said that she no longer wanted to be in a relationship. Police did see markings on both of the victim’s arms, according to the complaint.

A trooper spotted Debnam walking underneath an underpass on Laurel Avenue and requested backup. When responding officers arrived they saw Debnam handcuffed right next to the trooper. When he was being escorted to the cop car, he became angry and refused to get into the car. When police finally got Debnam into the car he continued to kick and scream.

Even after being transported Debnam continued disobeying officers’ orders. He kicked one of them in the leg as they were trying to get into an elevator. Police say he then headbutted a different officer in the chest and shin.

When he was put into the cell, he stepped naked and dunked his clothes into the toilet and then threw the clothes at a security camera.

Debnam is currently in Cambria County Prison facing a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and probable cause of domestic violence. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 12 and has a monetary bail set at $35,000.