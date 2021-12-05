Man in custody after crashing into police car during chase in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man faces charges after state police say he crashed into a police cruiser during a high-speed chase in Centre County.

On Nov. 26 at about 3:56 p.m. police initiated a traffic stop at the area of SR 322 and Enterprise Drive in Rush Township on a green 2003 Honda Element being driven by 35-year old Ian Anderson of Morrisdale.

At first, Anderson stopped but he then attempted to flee from the police at a high rate of speed towards Lochlomond Road and eventually onto Coaldale Road, according to troopers. Anderson then tried to turn around but he ended up hitting a police car, got stuck and was then taken into custody.

Anderson faces two felony counts of aggravated assault and fleeing or attempting to elude officers as well as misdemeanors of resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person.

Anderson is currently in Centre County Jail awaiting a formal arraignment scheduled for Dec. 29. with a monetary bail value set at $50,000.