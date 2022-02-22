Man in critical condition after shooting in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Cambria County police are continuing to investigate a shooting that sent a 71-year old man to the hospital.

On Monday, Feb. 21, around 11:23 a.m. police were called to shooting after an altercation between a 71-year old Hasting and a 40-year old Ebensburg man.

The 71-year old man was airlifted to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He is continuing to receive advanced medical treatment for his life-threatening injuries. The 40-year old man was taken into custody yesterday and was released pending further investigation.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 22, no charges have been filed against either man, and the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story and information is limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online for the latest.