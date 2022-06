STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are searching for a man they say assaulted a woman at Target over the weekend.

The pictured man is being sought after he allegedly struck a woman in the face at Target on W. Beaver Avenue on Saturday, June 4 at around 2:50 p.m.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through their website by clicking here.