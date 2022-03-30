BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Claysburg man is behind bars after state police said he attempted to flee to avoid being pulled over while high, putting a toddler sitting in the front seat in danger.

Ronald Fink, 37, was heading east on Sandy Run Road where state police at Bedford were sitting in an unmarked patrol car on Oct. 17, 2021, around 7 p.m. Police said Fink’s Cadillac matched the description of a domestic investigation, and after he passed police without turning off his high beams, police attempted to pull him over.

Fink attempted to flee and made a right turn onto Stone Row Road before stopping in the middle of the right side of the road, according to the criminal complaint.

When police approached his window, they noted a young toddler was sitting in the front seat without the appropriate safety seat or seat belt. There was also a woman sitting on the center console and an order of marijuana.

Police reported Fink’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and he had trouble maintaining balance. He told police he attempted to flee because he was worried they would take his toddler away.

Fink was arrested and taken to UPMC Bedford Hospital where police said lab results indicated he had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system.

He was arraigned Tuesday on a number of charges, including felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and attempting to elude an officer. He’s lodged in Bedford County Prison after failing to post his $50,000 cash bail.

Fink’s preliminary hearing is slated for April 6.