SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Rockwood man was denied bail after he led state cops on a high-speed chase in an SUV that officers reportedly witnessed him steal on Tuesday.

On Aug. 30 around 6:45 p.m., 46-year-old Chad R. Beals was on 7th Avenue in Meyersdale Borough when police noticed he was acting under the influence of a hallucinogen saying “people were after him,” according to charges filed. Officers attempted to speak to him, but allegedly he ran away, got into a Chevrolet SUV, and drove off in the stolen vehicle.

Police attempted to pull Beals over, though they said he led them on a chase through the southern part of Somerset County going over 110 mph. At one point, police noted he drove the wrong way down SR 219, a limited-access highway.

Multiple officers from multiple agencies attempted to stop Beals. A trooper put stop sticks on the roadway, which successfully deflated Beals’ front tires, according to the affidavit. At the 2500 block of Stoystown Road (SR 281), Beals reportedly turned around and tried to strike a trooper, who was out of his cruiser, in an attempt to escape. He also struck the back of another police unit, which police said they caught on video, in one last attempt to flee.

Beals was then boxed in by multiple vehicles and was arrested. Troopers noted that his driver’s license was suspended for DUI.

Beals was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, theft, and fleeing an officer. He also faces simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as several summary charges.

He’s lodged in Somerset County Prison and was denied bail due because he “poses a significant threat to self/others, flight risk,” according to court documents. Beals’ preliminary hearing will take place Sept. 13.