Man hiding in Altoona basement found with backpack full of drugs, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police announced the arrest of a man after they found him hiding in the basement of a home with a backpack full of drugs while executing a warrant.
Joseph Manuel Castro was arrested June 28 after a warrant was executed at 100 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd. Officers were serving a separate arrest warrant on an occupant of the residence when they reportedly found Castro hiding in the basement. Castro proceeded to give officers a fake name and drug paraphernalia was in plain view.
After getting a search warrant on the house, they report Castor had a backpack full of drugs including:
- 10 ounces of crystal meth with a $6,500 street value
- two digital scales
- 3.3 ounces of marijuana
- $1,356 in cash on Castro when arrested.
Castro was placed in the Blair County Prison in lieu of $50,000 straight cash bail on a separate state police drug case, charges are currently pending from Altoona Police.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.