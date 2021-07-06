Man hiding in Altoona basement found with backpack full of drugs, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police announced the arrest of a man after they found him hiding in the basement of a home with a backpack full of drugs while executing a warrant.

Joseph Manuel Castro was arrested June 28 after a warrant was executed at 100 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd. Officers were serving a separate arrest warrant on an occupant of the residence when they reportedly found Castro hiding in the basement. Castro proceeded to give officers a fake name and drug paraphernalia was in plain view.

After getting a search warrant on the house, they report Castor had a backpack full of drugs including:

Joseph Castro

10 ounces of crystal meth with a $6,500 street value

two digital scales

3.3 ounces of marijuana

$1,356 in cash on Castro when arrested.

Castro was placed in the Blair County Prison in lieu of $50,000 straight cash bail on a separate state police drug case, charges are currently pending from Altoona Police.