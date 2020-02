BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brookville man was arrested after breaking into someone’s home and getting caught hiding behind a couch.

The incident happened on February 17, 2020, when police say a “known 26-year-old man” broke into the victim’s house through the basement door.

The victim came home and found the man hiding behind a couch.

Police report the man was placed in Jefferson County Jail and charges were filed for burglary and other related offenses.