BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A sexually violent predator was sentenced to a term of 104.5 to 209 years for the repeated rapes of a child.

Brian Cinko, 49, formerly of Johnstown, was convicted by a jury on all charges, according to the Blair County District Attorney’s Office. Although the court declined to issue any sentence at all on many of the charges, including 19 counts of rape of a child, the sentence imposed is believed to be one of the largest sentences in Blair County for a case that didn’t involve a homicide.

The assaults from Cinko occurred shortly after his release from state prison where he had been incarcerated for prior sexual assaults against another child and other offenses.

With this sentence, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections will have the ability to incarcerate Cinko for the rest of his life.

Cinko was charged and prosecuted by First Assistant Nichole Smith after an investigation by Sgt. David Hoover of the Logan Township Police Department in conjunction with Blair County Children and Family Services and the Blair County Children’s Advocacy Center.

“I am grateful that Blair County has hard-working police officers like Detective Hoover, a Child Advocacy Center to safely forensically interview child victims, and First Assistant Smith, whose expertise in prosecuting child abuse and sexual assault cases was invaluable in this prosecution,” District Attorney Peter Weeks said. “This case is a stark example of the need for harsher penalties for predators who commit crimes against children and an unfortunate reminder that criminals often re-offend despite prior intervention by the criminal justice system.”

Weeks said his office will always prioritize the prosecution of those who prey on children, and they will continue their commitment to protecting the children of the community.