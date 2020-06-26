Man gets stuck in tree while rescuing friend’s cat

HOWARD TWP., CENTRE CO., (WTAJ) — A special assistance crew responded to a call Friday morning to help a man who was stuck roughly 50 feet in a tree after trying to help get a cat down.

Michael Bowes of Howard Township tells us that his dog must have scared the cat when the cat jumped into the tree and began to climb it. Bowes wasn’t able to lure the cat down so he called his younger friend Beau to come to the home and help just before 11 a.m.

Bowes says that they took his old ladder and Beau climbed up the tree and well past where the ladder could reach before parts of branches would break off and Beau was unable to get back down to the ladder.

After about an hour in the tree, Milesburg Fire Company, with the help of a tree climber and his climbing gear, brought Beau and the cat safely back to the ground.