BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Bedford County man is in custody after state police said they found a gun along with drugs on him while he was passed out in a car at a gas station.

State police found 30-year-old Matthew Koontz of Bedford passed out in his car at the Sheetz located on Lincoln Highway in Snake Springs Township. Police noted they approached the vehicle and saw a firearm on the passenger seat while they were speaking with him.

Koontz was asked to exit his vehicle, and that’s when police said they also noticed a black sunglasses case in between his lap. Koontz told them that there was meth and drug paraphernalia inside of it.

State police reported that since Koontz is a felon, he is not allowed to possess a firearm. According to the criminal complaint, he told police that it was already inside the vehicle after they found out that it did not belong to him.

Even though Koontz reportedly told state police that he didn’t smoke two days prior, he failed a sobriety test and was arrested.

Koontz is currently in Bedford County Prison unable to post the $35,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing set for March 16.