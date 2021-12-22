Man found guilty in rape of Amish girl gets more than 130 years in prison, District Attorney says

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man was sentenced to 140-280 years in prison after being found guilty of rape, incest, and other charges, District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Wednesday.

In May, Enos Hershberger, of Henderson Township, was found guilty of 169 charges, according to Burkett. The charges included multiple counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, incest and other related charges involving a young Amish girl who was an adult by the time they went to trial.

On Dec. 21, Hershberger was declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and was sentenced by Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas Judge John H. Foradora.

“I’m very pleased with this sentence,” Burkett stated. “Our victim had to endure years of awful sexual abuse at the hands of this man. She received no support from her family or her community throughout this process, but the power of truth overcame all of this. Justice was done and this man will not be able to do this ever again.”

Burkett has thanked Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael D’Andrea for the work he did on the case as well as his office’s County Detectives Jeff Lee and Dave Ray.