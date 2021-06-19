Man flown to hospital after rollover crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was seriously injured Friday evening in a rollover crash in Bedford County.
According to 911 dispatch, the crash occurred around 7 p.m. in Juniata Township west of Schellsburg. A man who was reportedly trapped in the vehicle was flown to a trauma center for treatment of his injuries.
THE LATEST FROM WTAJ:
Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.