Man flown to hospital after rollover crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was seriously injured Friday evening in a rollover crash in Bedford County.

According to 911 dispatch, the crash occurred around 7 p.m. in Juniata Township west of Schellsburg. A man who was reportedly trapped in the vehicle was flown to a trauma center for treatment of his injuries.

Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.